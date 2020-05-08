The number of deaths in Ottawa County related to the COVID-19 disease has exceeded 20, with an additional four since Wednesday afternoon.
The Ottawa County Department of Public Health reported Friday afternoon that the county's death toll is now 23.
The most recent deaths are a woman in her 70s, a woman and man both in their 80s, and a man in his 90s, according to Kristina Wieghmink, public information officer for the county health department. She said all four had underlying health concerns.
“Our hearts go out to families as they are mourning their loss,” Wieghmink said.
The total number of positive cases in the county increased by 45 since Wednesday, to a total of 413 cases as of Friday, Wieghmink said. The number of local recoveries has also increased by 14 to 103 people having a confirmed diagnosis and being alive 30 days after the onset of symptoms. About 9 percent of the cases remain hospitalized.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported Friday that the state's death toll from the disease has reached 4,393, with 50 deaths reported Friday. The state has 46,326 total confirmed cases of the virus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.