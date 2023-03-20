Ottawa County Republican Party executive chairperson Joel Studebaker is leaving his post less than three months after taking over the post.

In an email sent to newsletter subscribers, Studebaker said he was asked to serve as Chief of Staff for the Michigan Republican party by Kristina Karamo. Karamo is the Michigan Republican Party chairperson.

