FILE - Kristina Karamo speaks to Michigan Republican Party delegates Feb. 18, 2023, in Lansing, Mich. Karamo, a former community college instructor who lost her bid last fall to become Michigan's secretary of state by 14 percentage points, won the chair of the Michigan Republican Party a week ago. She beat a fellow election denier, failed attorney general candidate Matthew DePerno.
Ottawa County Republican Party executive chairperson Joel Studebaker is leaving his post less than three months after taking over the post.
In an email sent to newsletter subscribers, Studebaker said he was asked to serve as Chief of Staff for the Michigan Republican party by Kristina Karamo. Karamo is the Michigan Republican Party chairperson.
