Grand Haven, MI (49417)

Today

Windy. Snow this morning will give way to snow showers this afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90%..

Tonight

Scattered flurries and snow showers. Low 26F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 30%.