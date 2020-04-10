Christa Barnell said she thought her kitten was a goner last Sunday when it was stuck high up in a tree all day.
However, like a knight in shining flashlight beams, tree expert Hunter Vanderkooi swooped in with ropes to rescue the kitten.
Vanderkooi, owner of Vanderkooi Tree Service in North Muskegon, saw the Grand Haven Township woman’s plea for help on Facebook.
“There were a lot of comments and options posted,” he said.
The ideas ranged from nailing boards to the tree trunk and climbing to trying to knock the cat out with a drone.
Vanderkooi wrote that he had the equipment and knowledge to do the job safely, and offered to help. He drove to North Muskegon to pick up his bucket truck and headed for Barnell’s Grand Haven Township home.
“It was getting dark,” he said. “I didn’t really know what I was getting into if I could get up there with the truck or not. I got there and they showed me what they were dealing with.”
The bucket truck was not an option because the kitten – after being scared by a dog that morning – had scurried up a backyard tree where there was not enough clearance to navigate the truck.
When he first started throwing his ropes over tree limbs, the cat was about 25 feet up.
“At that point, it was no big deal,” he said. “I threw my rope in the tree so I could climb up there, but the cat started crawling up to the next branch.”
Every time Vanderkooi would climb closer, the kitten continued to ascend until she reached a height of about 60 feet and the branches became too thin to climb.
“The people on the ground had all the flashlights trying to aim them up there, but it was so dark, and I was so high, they didn’t do much good,” he said.
Determinedly, Vanderkooi spent two hours trying to coax the cat from the tree.
“I brought a backpack up with me and the plan was to put her in the backpack so she could still breathe, then lower her slowly to the ground,” he said. “I was trying to get her off the tree, but she has claws and dug into the tree.”
Finally, as Barnell on the ground worried that Vanderkooi would have to abort the mission because the kitten wasn’t cooperating, the little gray tabby climbed onto the tree climber’s shoulder.
“She sat right next to my head,” he said. “I was trying to figure out in the dark what rope was what up there. We repelled all the way down. She just stood on my shoulder the whole time.”
Barnell offered him money, but he refused. She insisted.
“For me to go out there doesn’t cost me anything,” he said. “I took half an hour to drive out there and a couple of hours up in the tree. It was fun. It was something different. It’s not always about money. ... I’m just glad we could get the cat out of the tree and nobody got hurt.”
Barnell said she’s thankful for all the time Vanderkooi spent rescuing the kitten that she first fostered from the Muskegon Humane Society and then later adopted.
“I’ve never had a cat climb that high,” she said. “Usually, they can get down on their own, but this wasn’t going to happen this time. She was up there from about noon until 11 at night. You kind of take things for granted, but the tree removal services are kind of closed down due to coronavirus.”
Barnell said she’s forever grateful to Vanderkooi.
“It was really unexpected for him to come out,” she said. “He knows how difficult tree climbing is, but when you add cat-catching in the tree, it took about two hours.”
The kitten is named Kiki the Sun Bear.
“It’s kind of ironic,” Barnell said. “A sun bear is a real kind of bear in Asia. They’re known for climbing. Hunter talked to her the whole time he was climbing so she could get used to his voice. It was really above and beyond. When he couldn’t pull her off the tree, I thought he was going to have to leave her up there.”
Will Kiki the Sun Bear be doing any more climbing anytime soon?
“She’s lost her outdoor privileges,” Barnell said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.