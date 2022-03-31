The first of several monthly Ottawa County outdoor warning siren tests for 2022 will take place Friday, April 1, at noon.
These tests will continue through October on the first Friday of each month.
The warning sirens are designed to alert those who are outdoors of an imminent hazard, most often severe weather, prompting them to find shelter and seek further information. Sirens can typically be heard (outdoors) within a mile radius from their sounding location.
More information is available at miottawa.org/Sheriff/sirens.htm.
The tests are good reminders for residents to prepare for severe weather by having emergency supplies in their homes, such as water, flashlights, nonperishable foods and other items. Learn more about building a kit at ready.gov/build-a-kit.
Outdoor warning sirens represent only one part of a broader public emergency notification system. Other components include National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration All-Hazards Weather Radio, law enforcement, emergency management, text notification networks, private sector meteorologists and the media. Smartphone apps can also provide notification of weather watches and warnings.
