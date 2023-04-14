The discussion on paid parking in the city of Grand Haven has been an ongoing one, and has been eyed as a way to potentially pay off a $28.4 million debt the city faces for its unfunded pension liabilities.
Most recently, the council tasked Public Safety Director Jeff Hawke to research potential expenses incurred and the revenues that could be gained from paid parking. Conservatively, Hawke estimates the city could make as much as $3.6 million a year from parking.
“When you start looking at revenue of $3.6 million, that is some big money,” Councilmember Kevin McLaughlin said. “Anywhere between $2 to $3 million is a tremendous amount of money to this city.
“It can certainly supplement a lot of the costs that we are trying to do with our pension system and I just believe this is something we should implement.”
Despite the big money that could be earned, opinions were mixed on the board as to whether paid parking would be a good fit for the city. Monday evening, McLaughlin and Councilmember Karen Lowe were more supportive of the idea; Mike Fritz was opposed; and Mayor Catherine McNally appeared somewhat torn on the matter. Ryan Cummins, who supported paid parking last year, was not present.
“It goes back to history for me, (and) I’ve probably been here the longest,” Fritz said. “But if you take a good look at Third Street you will see these little rings down there in the pavement. They used to have parking meters and there is a good reason why they took them out.
“Because the malls came in and we were charging parking, and then they (customers) went somewhere else because they wouldn’t shop here.”
Mike Weaver, who was one of several Grand Haven residents and business owners to speak during public comment, echoed this sentiment.
“Mike (Fritz) will tell you, one year we (Grand Haven) tried to do paid parking at the city beach — it was a terrible idea,” Weaver said. “Those kids don’t have extra money.
“The stuff you are talking about that is along the roads, that is second tier at the beach,” he continued. “You can buy a pass for $15 bucks for the state park, and that is for a year, and you can go to all the parks (in the state).”
Instead, Weaver suggested the city do a test run around city hall and Central Park Place.
“You will get a feel for things and hear how your employees now have to pay to work,” Weaver said. “You’re going to pay to come here to the council. We are going to pay to come here and speak.
“Let’s start here before you put the burden on the rest of the town,” he continued. “You really don’t know what this town is until you’ve lived here for a long time and done business here.”
Hawke identified seven potential zones in city that could be used for paid parking. He also gave financial projections for two different pay structures should all the zones be utilized. He said his estimates were conservative.
Under option A, the city would charge $2 an hour in the off-season — between May and October — and $2.50 between June and September. This plan could generate up to $3.6 million a year.
Under Option B, the city would charge $1 an hour during the off-season, and $1.50 between June and September. The city’s potential revenue with this plan is estimated to be about $1.9 million.
The seven zones are:
• City Beach, 115 spaces
• Waterfront, 271 spaces
• Peerless Flats, 246 spaces
• Downtown, 552 spaces
• Centertown, 121 spaces
• Eastown, 23 spaces
• Lake Avenue, 24 spaces
Included in the Lake Avenue parking zone is the Lake Forest Cemetery, which is used in the summer as overflow parking for the beach. Lowe said by charging for parking spaces at the cemetery, it could help offset some of the costs the city pays for maintaining it.
However, that idea was not popular with a number of the people who spoke during the public comment. Resident Jim Hagan appeared to be in favor of paid parking, but against charging people at the cemetery, especially during funeral services.
Lowe added she is less supportive of charging for paid parking in the downtown area.
“Merchants have enough load of various expenses thrown on them from garbage dumpsters, to snowmelt and we don’t need to hang some of these other expenses on them as well,” she said. “But I do see the beach and waterfront as fair game, and a great place to start.”
Some of the costs the city would incur should they go this route include kiosks/data plan installation, a cloud plan, installation of signs and pavement markings, an annual software license, new enforcement equipment — including a license plate reader, three part-time personnel paid at a rate of $25 an hour, and a designated vehicle for enforcement that he estimates will cost $10,000.
Hawke did say there could be additional expenses which might include a new crosswalk and gravel repavement in certain zones, as well as a booster antenna for the beach zone where cellphone service is at its worst.
He estimated that, if paid parking were to be instituted, the city would recoup these expenses in a matter of months.
Hawke said he was told by a parking kiosk vendor, if approved by City Council, that it should take between 6-8 weeks to get things installed and operational in Grand Haven.
City Council did not take action on the proposed parking plan during Monday's meeting.
