The COVID-19 pandemic has been hard on many, but those who struggle with drug and alcohol abuse have been hit especially hard.
As West Michigan struggles through yet another surge in COVID-19 cases, alcohol consumption follows suit, trending upwards. At the same time, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) and Michigan Liquor Control Commission (MLCC) urge moderation in drinking in recognizing April as Alcohol Awareness Month.
The Tri-Cities Alano Club in Grand Haven has provided a space for people to share their experiences, strength and hope while enduring not only the struggles of social and emotional well-being during the pandemic, but also the constant distraction of alcohol. The club has had a significant increase in the struggle to remain sober during the pandemic, according to a long-time board member named April.
“We’ve had a lot of relapses,” said April, a 27-year member of the local Alano Club’s board. “We don’t have that one-on-one connection and it’s been very difficult for people to stay sober. People have struggled in long-term sobriety, too, which is really a shame.”
According to the state’s Liquor Control Commission, Michigan ranked in the top 10 among states that consumed the most alcohol throughout 2020, topping the national average.
The state health department says excessive alcohol use leads to approximately 3,205 deaths and 92,753 years of potential life lost in Michigan each year.
The challenges for the Alano Club start from the very beginning, when a new individual joins the group. As businesses and clubs remained closed last year, creating a bond and real human connection has remained a significant hurdle to success.
“It’s been really difficult,” April said. “When you’re new, you get pulled into the circle. People approach you, give you phone numbers and encourage sponsorship to get you into groups. That starts pulling you away from the ‘using’ friends. But without that one-on-one contact, it’s been a challenge.”
Alcohol sales boom
At this time a year ago, consumers stockpiled alcohol as sales shot up as much as 55 percent, according to a CNN report. Spirits, wine and beer were among the top sellers.
Bell’s 104 in Spring Lake watched their sales of alcohol skyrocket during the first three months of the stay-at-home order, said the store’s owner, Dave Blagg.
“We did absolutely amazing during the first three months (of the pandemic),” he said. “When everything was shut down and only the essential stuff was open, it directed people here.”
As more people began pulling bottles off shelves, shortages littered the country, with some of the biggest companies reportedly running dry of containers.
“Miller Coors ran out of cans,” Blagg said. “They couldn’t even produce Coors Light. You know something is wrong when one of the biggest beer producers on the planet can’t make beer.”
In addition to liquor and beer, Bell’s 104 sells a variety of beverages and snacks, meats, cheeses and Italian pastas. But it’s bottles of wine that most customers are after.
Foot traffic has plummeted since the stay-at-home order was lifted, Blagg said.
“It’s been extremely slow,” he said. “When the summer started last year, it wasn’t very good. We’re in a tourist area and it seemed like when everything opened back up, people were afraid to get out and do things.”
Finding ways to overcome
Technology has saved sobriety for many people in the Alano Club, according to April, with individual group Zoom meetings still taking place. While those digital meetings don’t have the same effect as in-person meetings, they’re a step in the right direction.
“It’s helped tremendously for maintaining sobriety for many of us,” April said.
As COVID-19 vaccinations continue to become more readily available, so too are the in-person meetings at the Alano Club. Although a full slate of meetings has yet to resume, April said four daily meetings are happening right now. An eye-opener meeting early in the morning, along with gatherings at noon, 4 and 6 p.m. are up and running, as well as a 9:30 a.m. Sunday meeting.
April noted that typically 50-70 people would show up on a daily basis for a meeting, but due to COVID-19, only 25 are currently allowed.
“We really follow protocol closely,” she said. “We all wear masks, keep our distance and follow the Ottawa County health department’s regulations.”
April says consistency has remained the primary focal point for the Alano Club during the second year of the pandemic. Recovering from alcohol dependency is not easy, but just like anything else, the more practice, the easier it is, she says.
“They tell us the first step in these meetings is to get to 90,” April said. “Ninety meetings in 90 days will help you in early sobriety because it pulls you in. It’s a program for people who want it. You have to want sobriety more than you want to drink.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.