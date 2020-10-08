COVID-19 is haunting local Halloween plans.
Grand Haven, Spring Lake and Ferrysburg are all canning their annual festivities for Oct. 31.
There will be no downtown trick-or-treating this year in Grand Haven or Spring Lake, and Ferrysburg will be devoid of its annual Monster Bash.
“We are not and cannot cancel trick-or-treating (in residential neighborhoods),” Grand Haven City Manager Pat McGinnis said, “but we are discouraging it because it involves larger groups of people on our sidewalks, face-to-face contact and handing candy to children. These things can promote the spread of the virus.”
All is not hum-drum and ho-hum, though. McGinnis said there are many other innovate ways to celebrate Halloween. He suggests:
A Halloween scavenger hunt around the house or yard.
Putting up decorations in your home and yard.
Virtual costume contests on Zoom, Facetime or Skype with participants including kids, adults and pets.
A walk or drive around neighborhoods to check out other people’s decorations.
A family game night.
“2020 continues to challenge us, but it doesn’t mean we can’t have fun,” McGinnis said.
Spring Lake Village Manager Chris Burns suggests that residents open to hosting trick-or-treaters turn on their porch lights. Residential trick-or-treating runs from 6-8 p.m. in the village.
“Halloween is not a village event no more than we can cancel Thanksgiving or Christmas,” Burns said. “Downtown trick-or-treating is not going to happen due to COVID and that it’s on a Saturday.
“If you are fearful, leave your light off. If you want the little munchkins to come knocking, turn your light on,” she added. “I think everyone needs to take responsibility for their own comfort level and what works for them, and we’ll just go with it.”
Ferrysburg doesn’t typically host business trick-or-treating, but its annual Monster Bash has been bashed by the pandemic. The dance party has been a staple since 2010, when the city moved its operations to its present location. Typically, the dance party/costume contest attracts more than 1,000 people.
“It’s never been canceled before,” Ferrysburg City Manager Craig Bessinger said. “It’s unfortunate, especially since Halloween is on a Saturday night, too. It’s unfortunate, but it’s one of those things we’ve got to deal with until the virus gets under control.”
Bessinger said it’s up to individual families to decide if they feel comfortable and safe attempting residential trick-or-treating.
“If anybody calls, we’re not setting hours,” he said. “We’re just asking everyone to follow the CDC recommendations for Halloween. As long as people follow the CDC recommendations, that’s all we’re going to state.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends against traditional door-to-door trick-or-treating and crowded indoor costume parties this year. Trunk or treating, indoor haunted houses and hayrides are also considered high-risk.
Also, during an already scary season, any event or activity that promotes screaming can be dangerous. Screaming sends potential virus droplets flying faster than a witch on a broom.
