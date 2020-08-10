GRAND HAVEN TWP. — Ruth Simon was inside watching TV on Sunday evening when she heard a commotion in her backyard.
What Simon saw when she looked out the back door of her home on Coleman Avenue shocked her — a woman hanging around 75 feet up in a large maple tree.
“My first impression was, how in the heck did that happen?” Simon said.
It turns out that the woman was skydiving, and was on approach to Grand Haven Memorial Airpark when she came in too low and her parachute became tangled in the tree.
According to Simon, the woman remained stuck in the tree for more than 30 minutes before emergency crews were able to get a ladder long enough to rescue her.
In a press release, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office said a rescue team from the Grand Haven Township Fire-Rescue Department was able to reach the woman using climbing gear and a ladder. Police said the woman did not suffer any injuries in the incident.
“I called 911, and some of them came, and they didn’t know how they were going to get up there,” Simon said. “They borrowed a ladder from a neighbor, but it wasn’t long enough. ... She seemed OK. She said she wasn’t hurt. She was just hanging onto the tree.”
The parachute remains tangled in the tree in Simon’s yard. Simon says she was told that a crew from Skydive Grand Haven would be coming in the next few days to remove it.
