Parents encouraged to join 'Let's Talk Month'

Local health officials encourage parents to participate in “Let’s Talk Month.”
While October is the designated national month for the public education campaign, Heather Alberda, a certified sexuality educator for the Ottawa County Department of Public Health, said conversations about relationships and sexuality should be ongoing between parents and children.
The average age Ottawa County high school seniors say they had engaged in oral or sexual intercourse was 15.5, according to the county’s 2017 Youth Assessment Survey. According to the report, 25 percent of teens reported they had sexual intercourse or oral sex, and 40 percent said they didn’t use a condom the last time they had intercourse.
To help parents talk with their children, the local health department has resources, in English and Spanish, available.
The “Let’s Talk Beyond the Birds and the Bees” kit is available on the department’s website at miOttawa.org/SexEd. The kit contains information about the timeline of development from birth to age 18, suggestions for types of conversations to have with children at each age, how to use teachable moments for conversations, and more.
Alberda encourages parents to begin having conversations with their children at an early age by using the correct name for body parts and teaching kids about personal boundaries. Starting the conversations from a young age helps set the groundwork for future discussions and builds it into normal family conversations instead of awkward, disjointed talks, she said.
Although teenagers might seem like they don’t want to hear from their parents, Alberda said teens have reported that parents are their first resource and main educators. Alberda encourages parents to talk about their morals and values regarding sex and sexuality.
