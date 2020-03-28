Ottawa County parks naturalist Curtis Dykstra begins a virtual walk to introduce viewers to the woodcock, a bird that is generally one of the first to migrate back to Michigan in the spring. These videos are one of the ways parks staff are bringing nature to those stuck indoors.
Screenshot
This photo, taken from the virtual woodcock walk video, shows a wooden model of the bird Dykstra describes.
Community members may not be able to go out and spend time with friends and family in shops and restaurants during the governor’s order to stay home and stay safe during the coronavirus (COVID-19) event; however, Ottawa County’s parks remain open with a few changes.
According to the county Parks and Recreation staff, the area has more than 100 miles of trails and more than 7,000 acres on 40 properties to be explored, but visitors are still asked to practice social distancing, and facilities such as restrooms will be closed through April 10.
