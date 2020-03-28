Community members may not be able to go out and spend time with friends and family in shops and restaurants during the governor’s order to stay home and stay safe during the coronavirus (COVID-19) event; however, Ottawa County’s parks remain open with a few changes.

According to the county Parks and Recreation staff, the area has more than 100 miles of trails and more than 7,000 acres on 40 properties to be explored, but visitors are still asked to practice social distancing, and facilities such as restrooms will be closed through April 10.

Contact Meghan Haas at mhaas@grand

haventribune.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.