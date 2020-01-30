This section of the pathway is slated for partial reconstruction, which includes removing both layers of asphalt currently in place, leveling the aggregate subbase and installing two new layers of asphalt. The project will tentatively be finished this fall.
The Grand Haven Township Board recently approved engineering services for a $350,000 project to partially reconstruct the pathway stretching from Hayes Street to Ferris Street along Lakeshore Drive.
Tribune photo / Meghan Haas
This section of the pathway is slated for partial reconstruction, which includes removing both layers of asphalt currently in place, leveling the aggregate subbase and installing two new layers of asphalt. The project will tentatively be finished this fall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.