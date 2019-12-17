Patient health information accessed

Some patients of the Grand Haven hospital will soon receive notification letters that their health information was improperly accessed.
On Dec. 16, the North Ottawa Community Health System sent letters out to 4,013 hospital patients about a “security incident.” After learning of the incident on Oct. 17, NOCHS launched an internal investigation that found a single “rogue employee” improperly accessed the hospital patient records without a medical reason for it.
Records were accessed between May 2016 and October 2019. The action is a violation of the hospital’s policy, orientation and trainings.
NOCHS administrative staff learned of the incident when another employee brought his or her suspicions to hospital officials. The “rogue” employee’s access to medical records were immediately suspended pending the outcome of the investigation, and that employee was ultimately terminated.
The incident was also reported to the Office of Civil Rights in the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
“North Ottawa Community Health System takes the privacy of its patients’ personal information seriously and deeply apologizes for this situation,” said Jen VanSkiver, the health system’s chief communications officer.
According to VanSkiver, there isn’t any evidence that the information accessed was shared with a third-party or otherwise used.
Electronic health records at North Ottawa Care Center and Hospice weren’t involved.
Information accessed includes patient name, date of birth, driver’s license number, Social Security number, lab results, medical treatment information, medical diagnostic information, Medicare/Medicaid number, military and Veterans Administration number, CHAMPUS, MRN number, and other health insurance information.
The individual didn’t have access to financial information, according to VanSkiver.
After learning about the incident, NOCHS officials reviewed electronic patient record authorization levels and found additional ways to further restrict access throughout all departments, VanSkiver said.
Employees receive patient privacy training at the beginning of their employment and they are retrained annually.
“Hospitals rely on the combination of those two things – technology and adherence to stringent policy – working in tandem to secure patients’ privacy,” VanSkiver said.
“Hundreds of employees work in good faith in our hospital, adhering to this policy, every single day.”
In this case, VanSkiver said the “rogue employee acted well out of the norm demonstrating intention to disregard policy and the law, resulting in termination.”
Patients should begin receiving letters in the coming days. Although patients’ financial information wasn’t accessed, the letters will also include reminders about reviewing their financial statement accounts and insurance providers’ explanation of benefits regularly to protect against fraud.
NOCHS plans to provide one year of free credit protection/identity monitoring for patients whose Social Security number may have been viewed.
Anyone with additional information can call a toll-free number, 844-967-1231. It’s available between 9 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
