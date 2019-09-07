Patriot Day ceremony planned for Sept. 11

First responders and the men and women who lost their lives on 9/11 will be the focus of next week’s Patriot Day ceremony in Grand Haven.
The American Legion Charles A. Conklin Post 28 will host a 9/11 ceremony on Wednesday, Sept. 11. Post Cmdr. Janet Fonger is asking people to arrive by 8:30 a.m. in front of the post, 700 S. Harbor Ave.
Grand Haven Mayor Geri McCaleb and Grand Haven Public Safety Director Jeff Hawke will speak during the ceremony.
Fonger says Patriot Day is a big day. “People shouldn’t forget it,” she said.
Throughout the day, the local American Legion post will display a flag with the names of all the victims of that day. The flag is on loan to the post from a Muskegon resident, Fonger said.
Fonger recalled where she was 18 years ago. She was working at Spring Lake First Presbyterian Church when she learned about the attacks in New York when her sister called her. Church employees then turned on the TV and watched the news updates and events unfold throughout the day.
Fonger said she remembers standing outside looking up at the sky that was “eerily quiet,” as all flights were grounded.
“I remember it was such an odd feeling,” she said. “We didn’t know what was going to happen next.”
That evening, the church held a vigil for the community to come together.
Fonger, who served in the U.S. Air Force as a medic, said her thoughts went to the first responders, and she couldn’t comprehend what they went through that day.
Following the terrorist attacks, Fonger also recalled the sense of unity as everyone in the country banded together.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.