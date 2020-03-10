Some city streets will receive a bit of a touch-up this summer as the Grand Haven City Council on March 2 approved a bid for pavement markings.
“We do pavement markings all over the city,” explained Grand Haven Public Works Director Derek Gajdos. “This is routine maintenance. About 95 percent of our pavement markings get repainted every year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.