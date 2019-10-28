Fall colors peaked a little late in the season but just in time for the annual 231 River Run held Saturday in Robinson Township.
Event organizer Shannon Felgner said that the frosty temperature didn’t deter the almost 400 runners and some walkers who participated in either the 10K (6.2 miles) or 4-mile runs, held as a fundraiser for the non-motorized pathways in Ottawa County.
Javier Prado, 32, of Holland was the winner in the men’s division of the 10k run, crossing the finish line at Connor Bayou County Park in 38 minutes and 28 seconds.
Nunica resident Kristen Rummel, 36, was first for the female division in 44 minutes and 46 seconds.
Taking first in the 4-mile run for the males was Kurt Van Appledorn, 52, of Holland in 28:37.
The first female four-miler was 13-year-old Payton Hosley of Grand Haven with a time of 30:25.
“She was pretty excited,” Felgner said of the young winner.
The 231 River Run started in 2015 and was run almost entirely on the new highway that had yet to be opened to motor vehicles.
The run was held for two more years on the highway, but the logistics of closing the highway any more was too hard, Felgner said.
And with the opening of the new, non-motorized pathways, including the Idema and Spoonville trails, it gives runners a scenic run that includes the M-231 bridge across the Grand River, without having to close the highway.
So far, approximately $40,000 has been raised to support the trails. Felgner said this year’s run was expected to raise another $12,000.
The goals of the run are to raise funds for West Michigan trails, promote the paved trails available in Ottawa County, advocate for wellness, build community and showcase West Michigan as a healthy, active, growing and thriving region, Felgner said.
Ottawa County will host the run again in 2020, Felgner said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.