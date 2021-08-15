Police are working to identify a pedestrian killed in a hit-and-run incident early Sunday morning on the I-196 Business Loop east of 84th Avenue in Zeeland Township.
Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the area at about 1:30 a.m. on a medical call, where it was reported that an unresponsive female was lying in the roadway. Upon arrival, deputies discovered a vehicle had struck the woman and then fled the scene, said Sgt. Michael Hallmeyer of the Sheriff's Office.
