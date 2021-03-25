The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will temporarily close the pedestrian pathway crossing the south channel of the Grand River in Grand Haven alongside northbound U.S. 31 beginning Monday, March 29. The pathway is scheduled to reopen May 1.
This closure is part of a project to improve six bridges at the US-31/M-104 interchange in Grand Haven, Spring Lake and Ferrysburg. Work includes deck replacement, painting, steel repairs, joint replacement, deck patching, approach work, beam repair, and substructure improvements.
For updated traffic restriction information, visit Mi Drive at mdotjboss.state.mi.us/MiDrive/map.
Signs will be provided to notify users when trails are closed. MDOT is coordinating with the local Harbor Transit to provide free rides around the closed pathway for pedestrians.
Additional trail closures will be required this fall and through 2022. Information will be provided prior to any closures. These future closures include:
The trail on each side of the Spring Lake channel under the M-104 bridge,
The trail attached to the M-104 bridge over the Spring Lake channel, and
The trail on the Grand Haven lift bridge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.