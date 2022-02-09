Voting for the Tribune's 2022 People's Choice awards is now open.
During the nomination period, which ran throughout January, our readers had the chance to nominate businesses, people and places in 11 categories, broken up into dozens of sub-categories.
The top three nominees in each category have moved on to the voting round.
Voting runs through 11:59 p.m. on Feb. 23. Winners will be announced in a special edition of the Tribune on March 26. You can vote once per day.
The 11 main categories are Food & Drink; Art & Entertainment; Shopping; Beauty, Health & Fitness; Home Services; Life Services; Auto & Recreational Vehicles; Real Estate & Home; Employment; Recreation; and Pets.
Each of these parent categories are broken up into dozens of sub-categories. Under Food & Drink, for example, you can vote for Best Appetizers, Best Asian Food, Best Bakery, Best Burger, Best Breakfast and more. Under Life Services, you can vote for the Best Bank/Credit Union, Best Financial Planner, Best Funeral Home and Best Insurance Agent. Under Recreation, you can vote for the Best Marina, Best Beach, Best Campground and more.
Visit peopleschoicewestmi.com/2022-peoples-choice/ to view the finalists in each category and vote for your favorites, and also view previous People's Choice Award winners.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.