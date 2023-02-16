The Tribune’s People’s Choice competition is currently in the voting phase.
To vote for your favorites, visit grandhaventribune.com and click on the “People’s Choice” banner at the top of the page. You can also go to the People’s Choice page directly by visiting peoples choicewestmi.com.
Here, you’ll be able to scroll back through previous People’s Choice competitions, and also vote for this year’s winners.
You’ll have to log in with a valid email address, after which you’ll receive a verification email before you’re able to begin voting.
The People’s Choice competition is broken up into 11 main categories: Food & Drink; Art & Entertainment; Shopping; Beauty, Healthy & Fitness; Home Services; Life Services; Auto & Recreational Vehicles; Real Estate & Home; Employment; Recreation; and Pets.
Under each of these categories are dozens of sub-categories.
Under Pets, you can vote for your favorite pet groomer, pet supplies store, pet day care/boarding facility, veterinarian, and pet training class. Under Recreation, you can vote for your favorite boat dealer or rental club, marina, beach, bed and breakfast, hotel/motel, beach, campground, state/county/township park, and place to purchase a kayak, canoe or paddleboard.
Voting continues through Wednesday, Feb. 22. You can vote once per day until that point, and you do not need to vote in every category for your votes to be counted.
After voting ends, the results will be tabulated and then revealed in a printed publication of the Tribune as well as online.
