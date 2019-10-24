GRAND HAVEN TWP. — Another step was taken in a multi-year project during a recent Grand Haven Township Board meeting.
The board approved filing a petition to combine six “orphan” drainage subdistricts into one larger Mercury Drive Drain District.
“An orphan drain simply refers to the fact that the drainage system has not been properly brought under the control of the Ottawa County water resources commissioner,” Township Manager Bill Cargo explained. “As such, public dollars cannot be used to improve or maintain the drain system.”
Cargo told board members the recent petition is part of an ongoing process to identify orphan drains in the township.
These six were mentioned in a late July meeting, and a recommendation was made by the board to petition for these individual drainage districts to be established as one county drain.
“This is done more for the convenience of the (Ottawa County) water resources commissioner,” Cargo said. “If there is a project that spans multiple districts, the project can be addressed with a single public hearing.”
A public hearing for the Mercury Drive Drain District petition will be hosted at a later date.
