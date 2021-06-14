Mercury Drive

Mercury Drive from its northern end to Comstock Street is being milled and repaved. The work is expected to be completed June 25.

 Tribune photo / Matt Deyoung

Mercury Drive in Grand Haven Township is currently undergoing a two-phase milling and repavement project.

The first phase is expected to be completed on or about June 25, with the second phase happening sometime in 2023.

