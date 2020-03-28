Children learn some fishing tips and tricks during the Ottawa Sands dedication event in October 2019. Now, visitors have an opportunity to share what they like about the park and what they would like to see there with a photovision project.
In the photovision project, Ottawa Sands visitors can take pictures of what they like about the park and post the pictures to Instagram, with a description of things they like and would like to see done with the space.
Tribune file photo
