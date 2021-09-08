Grand Haven's popular south pier was closed Wednesday due to high waves and their risk to public safety, city officials said.
“(This is a) very serious matter, and when it is blocked, people should not be on the pier," Grand Haven City Manager Pat McGinnis said via email. "It is very dangerous and puts the lives of those on the pier and others who would rescue them in peril.”
