Police closed Grand Haven's south pier Saturday afternoon after waves swept several people off the structure. All of the people are OK.

Police closed the Grand Haven south pier to pedestrians after waves swept several people off the structure Saturday evening.

Everybody self-rescued or was assisted from the water, said Lt. Lee Adams of the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety.

