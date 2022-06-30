Swimming at the Grand Haven State Park beach is currently closed to the public.
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources announced the decision to close the beach and pier late Thursday morning.
This morning, state park rangers observed 5-foot waves at the pier. A beach hazard statement issued by the National Weather Service warned of 15-30 mph winds.
"We know from past experiences that winds from that direction and that speed create very dangerous wind and current conditions," said Park Supervisor Andy Lundborg.
The red flag was put up as soon as the park opened Thursday morning, Lundborg said, and waves continued to get bigger, some higher than the buoys out in the water.
In addition, the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety closed off access to the pier.
"Given the knowns of what happens in these conditions, we issued the closure," Lundborg said.
Just two days ago, multiple rescues were made at Grand Haven State Park to help struggling swimmers out in hazardous conditions.
Lundborg said there was one individual Thursday who went in the water after they were asked not to by DNR rangers. They were then asked to leave the state park for the day.
"One person goes in and that just starts a chain reaction," Lundborg said, adding that no citations have been issued.
The warning was also issued at Holland State Park.
A more recent post on the Grand Haven State Park's Facebook page said conditions will be readdressed throughout the day but are not expected to clear up until Friday.
