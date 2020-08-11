Multiple items are on the Grand Haven Planning Commission agenda set for tonight, including one which could change the zoning of the Grand Haven Tribune property.
The meeting, hosted virtually via Zoom and Facebook, will begin at 7:30 p.m.
During the public hearing portion of the meeting, planning commissioners will hear about an application for a special land use permit for a two-unit dwelling at 1236 Fulton Ave.; a proposed text amendment of the Zoning Ordinance to allow for a power safety cover around a pool, in lieu of a fence; and an application to rezone from the Old Town district (OT) to Planned Development District (PD), and a preliminary plan for a multi-family residential dwelling on the first floor of the 83-year-old Tribune building, located at 101 N. Third St.
A team led by local developer Denny Cherette has proposed a five-story building with 39 one- and two-bedroom apartments. The first floor would be a parking garage, with surface parking on the balance of the half-acre site. The proposed building is 66 feet, 9 inches high, which exceeds the city's guidance standards, according to city officials.
Under new business for the meeting, commissioners are set to discuss an application to amend the approved landscape plan for Grand Landing, south of Adams Avenue. The commission also plans to consider a text amendment to the Zoning Ordinance related to vacuum stations at an automobile wash, and review recently collected public comments on the draft Zoning Ordinance.
People who wish to share comments on items on the agenda will be limited to three minutes of speaking time. Comments may either be typed on Facebook, or can be made by calling 616-843-7528. If the phone rings through as "busy" or is not answered, callers are encouraged to wait as all calls will be taken, according to city officials.
(1) comment
Good idea. Let's shove more people in an already overcrowded City where the traffic is already horrendous. Grand Haven is not meant to be a larger City. It can't hold that many people.
