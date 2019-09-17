Plans move forward in Historic Cemetery expansion

More than 800 individual gravesites could be added to Grand Haven Township’s Historic Cemetery.
During its Sept. 9 meeting, the Township Board approved expanding the cemetery, pending confirmation from the Ottawa County Department of Public Health.
“This project was included as part of the 2019 budget,” Township Manager Bill Cargo told board members. “We are recommending rewarding the contract to Schmidt Brothers Excavating. The one caveat is, we are still awaiting approval from the Ottawa County health department.”
Cargo said the health department will ensure the water table is below the burial level of the gravesites. He expects that approval soon.
The Historic Cemetery, which began in 1860, currently maintains more than 2,500 gravesites. With the coming expansion, slated through June 1, 2020, another 812 sites will be added.
The Township Board had budgeted $150,000 for this project. Schmidt Brothers Excavating submitted the low bid of $119,611, or about 20 percent below the budgeted cost.
