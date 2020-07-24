LANSING (AP) — Plans to help address a $2.2 billion state budget gap caused by the coronavirus pandemic were ready for Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's signature after lawmakers approved budget cuts, dipping into state cash reserves and increasing financial support for schools.
Two bills, which cleared the House and Senate Wednesday with strong bipartisan support, are part of a complex plan that's heavily reliant on federal coronavirus relief funds. Michigan will also pull $350 million from a $1.2 billion "rainy day" fund.
