The Pere Marquette 41 delivers to Grand Haven’s port on April 1. It was the first freighter to visit our port for the 2021-22 shipping season, and made two deliveries in the past seven days. It has been here 16 times so far this season.
It was a busy week of traffic in Grand Haven’s harbor this past week with five deliveries to commercial docks on the Grand River.
Last Wednesday, the Pere Marquette 41/Undaunted called on the Verplank dock in Ferrysburg with a load of lime. The articulated tug/barge Bradshaw McKee/St. Marys Conquest were in port later that day at the St. Marys Cement terminal unloading a cargo of cement.
