HOLLAND TWP. — Alcohol is believed to be a factor in a crash that left one dead Monday evening, according to police.
Ottawa County Sheriff's Deputies were dispatched to a two-car crash on northbound U.S. 31 near Felch Street on Monday around 7:30 p.m. Police say a Honda CR-V driven by a 77-year-old Baldwin was rear-ended by a Dodge Charger, being driven by a 31-year-old West Olive man.
The driver of the Honda CR-V died in the crash, and his passenger, a 76-year-old woman from Valparaiso, Indiana, sustained "serious injuries" and was transported to Holland Hospital.
Alcohol is believed to have been a factor, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office. Both drivers and the passenger were wearing a seatbelt.
Several witnesses reported the Charger driving erratically prior to the crash. The driver, who was not injured, was lodged at the Ottawa County Jail. His name will be withheld pending arraignment.
This crash remains under investigation, and anyone who witnessed it is encouraged to call the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office at 616-738-4000; Silent Observer at 877-88-SILENT; or MOSOTIPS.com.
Holland Township Fire Department and AMR Paramedics assisted on the scene.
