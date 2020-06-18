Police are seeking help locating a missing 92-year-old Ottawa County man.
Robert Locke left his Blendon Township home early Wednesday and has yet to return, Sgt. Chris Dill of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday. Locke's family is concerned for his safety as this is unusual behavior for the elderly man, Dill said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.