Police are on the scene attempting to make contact with a woman who they believe is armed inside her home on Hofma Court in Grand Haven Township.
"There was an argument inside the home," Capt. Jake Sparks of the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office told the media near the scene Tuesday afternoon. "We learned that a 40-year-old female had armed herself with a firearm and had fired shots inside the residence."
Sparks said her parents were able to exit the home. Both the parents and the daughter live in the home together.
"At this point, the female remains inside there we believe, armed with a firearm," Sparks said, adding that it was a "long-gun" style. "We have crisis negotiators on scene and they're working to make contact right now. My latest update is we have not had contact. We're still working on that."
At 1:40 p.m., officers responded to the 13600 block of Hofma Court in the Forest Park neighborhood after a 911 call was made where a woman allegedly was "screaming for help" and said her "daughter pointed a loaded rifle" at her, according to Ottawa County Central Dispatch. Officers were later notified that additional weapons were possibly accessible in the home.
Neighbors were asked to shelter in the basement of their homes, and the public has been asked to avoid the area.
"Right now, the only threat is located inside the residence," Sparks said. "Our Critical Response Team is here on scene making sure the neighborhood is safe. We just grow concerned when there's shots fired that any of those can unintentionally go outside of the home as well. ... Now our job is to make sure the female leaves the home safely as well."
Grand Haven Area Public Schools sent an email to parents that the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office has requested no school buses enter Forest Park until the situation is resolved.
