A police presence at the Ottawa County Courthouse early Wednesday afternoon was response to a call on a possible suicidal subject, according to Jeff Hawke, director of the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety.
"A man came to the court building expressing a need for an out of state attorney," Hawke said. "He then made a reference to suicide. We responded, spoke with the man, and verified he was not suicidal."
