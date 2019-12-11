Police are investigating the cause of death of a man found this morning inside the Spring Lake Antique Mall, 801 W. Savidge St.
Emergency crews responded to the business in the west end of Spring Lake Village shortly after 10 a.m. for a medical, but found that the man was beyond help, according to Sgt. Jason Kik of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.
The man is a friend of one of the antique store’s employees, Kik said.
Employees opening the store this morning found him down, the officer said.
Kik said, by protocol, officers went into a standard death investigation because the man’s death was “unwitnessed.”
“We’re not saying that it’s suspicious,” Kik said.
The business remained closed and yellow police tape was placed around a vehicle in the parking lot, as well as around the entry area.
Kik said once the scene was processed, “They can open for business.”
An Ottawa County Sheriff’s detective was on the scene as well as an Ottawa County Medical Examiner.
This story will be updated when more information is available.
