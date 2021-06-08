A Norton Shores woman was injured and a dozen headstones damaged in a crash at the Spring Lake Township Cemetery early Tuesday morning.
The 59-year-old woman was found by local citizens and transported to Mercy Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries before police were notified of the crash, according to Sgt. Chris Dill of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.
