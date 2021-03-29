A Robinson Township man who was stabbed early Monday morning was in serious condition when he was taken to a Grand Rapids hospital, according to Capt. Mark Bennett of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.
Shortly after 1 a.m., a resident in the 8500 block of 120th Avenue in Olive Township called 911 and said there was a man lying on his front porch. The caller said the man told him that he had been stabbed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.