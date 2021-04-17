Police recovered the suspect vehicle but the suspects were gone when officers arrived on the scene of an attempted break-in at a Holland firearms business.
Ottawa County Sheriff’s deputies responded to an alarm at 1:41 a.m. Saturday at Long Range Archery & Firearms in Holland Township.
Deputies found evidence of an attempted entry, but the suspects were unable to get inside the building due to security measures in place at the business, according to Sgt. Dennis Luce.
The case remains under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call Ottawa County Central Dispatch at 1-800-249-0911 or Ottawa County Silent Observer at 877-887-4536.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.