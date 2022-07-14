160th closed

The detour for this project is Van Buren Street to 152nd Avenue to Port Sheldon Street. The green dotted line is the detour route, and the red line is the portion of 160th Avenue that will be closed for approximately three weeks.

 OCRC graphic

The Ottawa County Road Commission says 160th Avenue, between Port Sheldon and Van Buren streets in Port Sheldon Township, will be closed beginning Monday, July 18.

The Road Commission plans to close 160th Avenue at Ten Hagen Creek for a culvert replacement project. The closure is estimated to last through Aug. 5; however, all work is weather dependent and subject to change.

