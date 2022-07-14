The Ottawa County Road Commission says 160th Avenue, between Port Sheldon and Van Buren streets in Port Sheldon Township, will be closed beginning Monday, July 18.
The Road Commission plans to close 160th Avenue at Ten Hagen Creek for a culvert replacement project. The closure is estimated to last through Aug. 5; however, all work is weather dependent and subject to change.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.