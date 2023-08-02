GRAND HAVEN TWP. — A portion of 168th Avenue will be closed to through-traffic beginning next week until early September.
The township says that 168th will be closed from Robbins Road to Comstock Street due to utility connections for the Lakeshore Flats East development.
The road will be closed to through-traffic beginning at 7 a.m. Monday, Aug. 7, through Friday, Sept. 1.
