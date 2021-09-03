Ferris Street

Ferris Street in Grand Haven Township, between 168th and 152nd avenues, will be closed to traffic beginning begin Sept. 7. The blue line shows the detour: 152nd Avenue to Lincoln Street to the U.S. 31, and vice-versa.

GRAND HAVEN TWP. — A portion of Ferris Street in Grand Haven Township will be closed beginning next week for a township sewer project.

The road closure, between 168th and 152nd avenues, will begin Tuesday, Sept. 7, and continue through late October, the Ottawa County Road Commission said.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.