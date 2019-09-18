Portion of Hayes Street to be closed for 1 week

GRAND HAVEN TWP. — Hayes Street west of U.S. 31 will be closed next week for railroad crossing work.
The Ottawa County Road Commission has been notified that Michigan Shore Railroad is scheduled to reconstruct its railroad grade crossing in that area. The crossing will be completely closed off to traffic for one week, beginning Sept. 23.
A signed detour for Hayes Street shall follow U.S. 31 south to Ferris Street, then west to Lakeshore Drive, and then back north to Hayes.
About time! This is the absolute worst railroad crossing in the history of the world and has been for many years if not decades. I've watch one of the boards in this thing deflect upward when the car in front of me goes over it. Finally! Thank you!!
