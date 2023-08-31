Howard closed

This map shows the detour for when Howard Avenue is closed, between Second and Fourth streets, from Sept. 5 through early November.

 Courtesy graphic

Howard Avenue in Grand Haven, from Second Street to Fourth Street, will be closed to through-traffic beginning Tuesday, Sept. 5, for the removal and replacement of critical infrastructure, the city’s public works department says.

The project will include removing and replacing the water main, storm sewer and roadway reconstruction.

