A portion of Jackson Street near downtown Grand Haven will be closed to motorists next week.
The city's Department of Public Works says Jackson between Third Street and Columbus Avenue (Jackson becomes Harbor Drive by that point) will be closed due to a storm sewer connection from 8 a.m. Monday through 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1-5.
