Jackson Street, between Third Street and Columbus Avenue, will be closed due for three weeks, beginning Monday, Oct. 17.
The closure is to allow construction of balconies, sidewalk and curb work along Jackson for the Peerless Flats development near downtown Grand Haven.
The city says the closure will begin at 8 a.m. Monday and continue through 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4.
Harbor Drive from Columbus to First Street will remain open to local traffic. Motorists are advised to use the posted detour route.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.