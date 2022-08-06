According to Grand Haven Department of Public Safety, the Michigan DNR has closed a portion of the parking lot at Grand Haven State Park on Saturday.
Police said the closure is causing traffic issues on Harbor Drive, and asked those visiting the beach not to double-park on Harbor Drive.
There was a green flag flying Saturday, with 1-2 foot waves and water temperature at 76 degrees.
