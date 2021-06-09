A portion of Washington Avenue on Grand Haven's east side will be closed to vehicle traffic for most of the day Thursday.
The city will be conducting sewer lateral repair on Washington, between Despelder and Ferry streets, from approximately 8 a.m. through 5 p.m.
