A hybrid schedule at the secondary school level is helping keep the number of positive COVID-19 cases down, Fruitport Community Schools Superintendent Bob Szymoniak said after announcing new cases identified in the school system earlier this week.
The superintendent said in a letter to parents and on a Facebook post that he was informed Wednesday that two students at Beach Elementary School had tested positive for the virus. Through contact tracing, officials were able to identify 13 students who were asked to quarantine.
Two students at Fruitport Middle School also tested positive for the virus and five other students were asked to quarantine.
Since the beginning of the school year, as of Thursday, there have been a total of eight positive cases of the virus identified in the Fruitport school district – including the four mentioned above, three at the high school and one at Edgewood Elementary School. So far, there have been no positive cases at Shettler Elementary School.
Szymoniak said that Public Health–Muskegon County did the contact tracing and that the cases did not originate in the school buildings.
The health department also confirmed to the superintendent that there is an uptick in positive cases in Muskegon County.
“Therefore, it is ever more important that we are diligent in following all COVID-19 mitigation strategies that we have implemented,” Szymoniak said.
This includes parents screening their children before sending them to school every day, wearing face masks, proper hand washing and practicing social distancing as best as possible.
Fruitport elementary school students attend class five days a week. Students in middle and high school were placed in cohorts A and B. The group A students attend class on Mondays and Thursdays. The group B students have face-to-face learning on Tuesdays and Fridays. The other three days are spent in virtual learning.
Szymoniak said he is starting to get pressure from some parents to go back to a five-day schedule at the secondary level, but feels it is counter-intuitive to do that right now.
“This seems to be working,” he said of the hybrid schedule. “Plus, cases are increasing in Muskegon County.”
The superintendent said that they are considering revisions to the plan to address parents’ concerns, but that he reminds parents that the safety and security of students and staff is the district’s main concern. He asks parents to be patient.
“This is all new to us,” Szymoniak said. “We are working through it the best we can.”
In virtual discussions with other Muskegon County school district superintendents, Szymoniak said that all of the school systems are experiencing similar amounts of positive cases – and everyone is doing things differently, he added.
Szymoniak said he would no longer be sending notifications of positive or probable COVID-19 cases in the school system. Instead, people can go to Fruitportschools.net and click on the COVID-19 link to see the dashboard that shows new and cumulative cases. Other health information is also posted on the website.
