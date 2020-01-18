Grand Haven native Kody Workman and his girlfriend, Kelly Castille, left their full-time jobs and found a way to travel the world with a travel blog/Instagram account helping fund the way.
If it sounds like the perfect introduction to HGTV’s “House Hunters International” show, it is. The couple was recently featured on a segment of the show, “Bocas del Toro Blogosphere,” that first aired Jan. 9.
“It was a really cool experience seeing that side of the production,” Workman said. “We were sad to say goodbye to everybody.”
Workman, a 2005 graduate of Western Michigan Christian High School and a Grand Valley State University grad, left a banking career with JP Morgan/Chase Bank in 2016.
“I wanted to try to do something different with my life rather than sitting at a desk,” said the son of Dan and Joyce Workman.
After a period of time planning and budgeting, the banker figured that he had enough money to take a couple of years off and decided to move to Bocas del Toro, Panama, where he had previously vacationed.
“I was teaching scuba and free diving,” said Workman, who holds many certifications through the Professional Association of Divers Instructors.
He and some friends eventually opened a scuba diving business. Workman also worked part-time bartending at a hostel, and that’s where he met Kelly Castille.
Traveling
Castille, a Louisiana native and graduate of McNeese State University, had just quit a 13-year career as an executive casino host and had plans to do some solo traveling before returning to the U.S. and a new job in the insurance business. Bocas del Toro was her first destination.
It was her second day traveling when she and Workman locked eyes at the hostel.
“I saw her and thought, ‘This girl is gorgeous and I need to get to know her,’” Workman said.
At the time, Workman could only flirt with Castille when he served her a drink, and he always had to leave right away after work so he could get up early for his dive work.
Castille’s last night at the hostel was Workman’s first opportunity to spend some time with her.
“That was the night that just changed everything,” he said.
“He tagged along through South America,” Castille said. “He came along with me to Asia, as well. Basically, he followed me, but we got along well.”
A three-month tour for Castille turned into a yearlong journey with Workman, and Castille said that she was glad she didn’t go back home to Louisiana.
A year into their travels, the couple started an Instagram account to update friends and family.
In September 2018, they were turned onto the idea of a travel blog that became an advertising platform for their clients. Castille and Workman traveled to different countries and photographed themselves in exotic settings to help create advertising for hotels and resorts, tourist agencies, and government tourist boards.
Now that they’ve been at it for a while, they are able to make a living at what they do. But it wasn’t like that at first, Castille said.
“We are extreme budget travelers, staying at hostels that cost $5 to $10 a night,” she said. “The lifestyle we live, we don’t really spend a lot of money.”
Sometimes they get paid and sometimes their payment is their room at a hotel or resort, Workman said, then they just wander around until they find a location that appeals to them.
Photography
“We use our tripod and a self-timer,” Castille said.
And there’s no using Photoshop, Workman added. They just set up the camera angles to get the photos that they want.
Some of those look scary, but Workman said the ground is always right below their feet.
“We would never put our lives at risk just to take a picture,” Workman said.
Workman said “play on perspective” photos are his favorites to shoot. He enjoys finding a way to make something look like something that it is not.
For a photo that shows Castille being held on the outside of an infinity pool with a deep drop below, “there’s another pool below,” Workman explained. “Trust me – I would never hang off something without the ground right there.”
House hunting
A couple of their play-on-perspective photos went viral, helping bring increased attention to their travel photos and more business. It also caught the eye of scouts for “House Hunters International,” who contacted Workman and Castille last spring and asked them to apply to be on the show.
Workman said they were in Bali at the time. They did some Skype interviews as part of an audition. They were selected a couple of months later and filmed the show in August 2019 for the January air date.
They did five days of shooting at about 12 hours a day, he said. And yes, they received payment for their participation.
“It was easy,” Workman said. “Sometimes it was right in the moment, but it was also re-creating what we had already done.”
Workman and Castille were already renting the place that they picked during the show. But the experience was similar, because you travel from island to island anyway.
“The experience was fantastic,” Castille said. “We loved it.”
The couple did not see the final product until it aired last week.
“We liked it,” Workman said.
In the meantime, the couple left Bocas del Toro because it’s the rainy season there now, Castille said. Workman spent a few days around Christmas in Grand Haven and the couple is in Louisiana for a few more weeks before they head to Mexico and the Caribbean.
They will continue to use Bocas del Toro as their homeport.
“We are there five months of the year scattered around,” Workman said.
You can follow Workman and Castille on their travels on their Instagram page at @positravelty Kelly + Kody.
