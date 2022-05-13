Postal carriers will be collecting non-perishable food items Saturday, May 14.
Anyone who would like to donate to the Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive can simply leave food items on or near their mailbox Saturday, and postal carriers will collect the items.
Food will be donated to The People Center, Salvation Army and Love in Action.
